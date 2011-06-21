NBC's Dietze Promoted to EVP of Affiliate Relations

Jean Dietze, former senior vice president of affiliate relations at NBC, was named executive vice president of affiliate relations by Ted Harbert, chairman of NBC Broadcasting. She's based in New York and reports to Harbert.

Dietze is NBC's chief liaison to its affiliate body. She was VP of affiliate relations from 1992 to 2009, at which point she was promoted to senior VP.

"Jean's hard work, talent, and skill have earned her the respect of the entire affiliate body, as well as a reputation as one of the most effective people in the business," said Harbert. "She has been a leader in our affiliate relations efforts with great distinction over the years, making this an extremely well deserved, and long overdue, promotion."