NBC's Daniel Doesn't Make Much Dent
NBC's controversial two-hour debut of The Book of Daniel drama didn't make much of a dent Friday night, averaging a 2.8 rating/8 share in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings for its first hour at 9-10 for second place behind Close to Home on CBS, ticking up slightly to a 3/9 at 10-11 for second behind CBS' Numb3rs (3.6/10).
A handful of NBC affiliates chose not to air the show, which is about a priest hooked on prescription drugs and features a drug-selling daughter, a gay son, and an affair among two bishops.
Numb3rs was the top-rated show of the night, followed by CBS' Ghost Whisperer (3.2/10) at 8-9.
