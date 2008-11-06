NBC's Crime Drama Wednesday Struggles

NBC's remake of Knight Rider appears to be running on fumes, or at least it was Wednesday night. The network re-launched Law & Order Nov. 5 in a move to go with all crime dramas on Wednesday nights, a lineup that leads off with Rider at 8 p.m..

NBC has already picked up the back end of Rider (perhaps that should be "jacked up," since it is a car), which it did last month when the show was averaging a 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49 demo.



One mitigating factor in terms of competition is that ABC moved its Dancing results show from Tuesday to Wednesday to make way for election coverage, putting Rider up against stronger competition than is usually offered up by ABC's Pushing Daisies at 8-9 on Wednesday..



Wednesday night, the show only averaged a 1.6/4 at 8-9 for last place, behind a strong performance from The CW's Next Top Model.



For the night, NBC averaged a 1.9/5 for its "crime time" in primetime effort.



Topping the ratings was Fox, but in a bunched pack, with a two-tenths of a rating point separating first from third. That means that the numbers could change when time-shifted viewing is added in.



For now, though, Fox had a 3 rating/8 share in the demo, led by a time period-winning performance from Bones (3.2/9) at 8-9 p.m.. CBS was second with a 2.9/8, led by Criminal Minds, which won its 10-11 p.m. time period with a 3.5/9.



In fact, it was CBS' crime dramas that won two of the three hours of primetime, with CSI: NY also topping the charts at 10-11 p.m. with a 3.3/9 (The returning Law & Order on NBC averaged a 2.2/6 for second place).



ABC was third with a 2.8/7, topped by its Dancing results show with a 3.2/9 at 8-9 p.m..



The CW was fifth with a 1.5/4. It needed all of that Top Model strength (2.0/6 at 8-9) given the 1.0/2 recorded by fashion reality show Stylista.