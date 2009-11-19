NBC's 'Chuck' Returns Jan. 10

NBC's Chuck returns Sunday, Jan. 10 at in back-to-back episodes. It moves to its regular time slot Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

Additionally, a two-hour episode of Heroes airs Jan. 4 beginning at 8 p.m. before moving to its new timeslot Mondays at 9 p.m. on Jan. 11.

The addition of Chuck to Monday night displaces Trauma. NBC had previously said it would not commission more than the initial 13 episodes for Trauma, which has not been a big ratings hit and comes with a hefty price tag for all of its pyrotechnics and special effects. But NBC reversed course and ordered three more episodes of the show bringing the total order to 16.

Ten episodes will air before the holidays with the remaining six targeted to bow sometime after the 2010 Winter Olympics.