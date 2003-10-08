NBC's Boomtown Not Holding Up on Fridays

With NBC’s Boomtown

underperforming in its new Friday 10 p.m. time slot, the network has put the show on hiatus for at least the first two weeks of October.

In its place this Friday, NBC will repurpose an episode of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

at 8 p.m., followed by Miss Match

, starring Alicia Silverstone, at 9 p.m. and a repeat of former time-period occupant Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

at 10 p.m.

Next Friday, Oct. 17, Dateline

will air at 8 p.m., followed by Miss Match

and another repeat of SVU

.

NBC’s new Friday night lineup has cost it the night, which the network dominated last year. This year, NBC is finishing third in adults 18-49 on Fridays, with CBS and ABC running neck-and-neck in the demo.