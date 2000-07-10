NBCs big bang

NBC's special Fourth of July programming helped the network capture the night in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

Its first-ever coverage of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular averaged a 2.8 rating/11 share in adults 18-49 and 9.2 million viewers on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research. It was the highest 18-49 numbers posted by any network on July 4 since 1996. Dateline NBC also held strong in leading the network to a 2.8/12 in adults 18-49.