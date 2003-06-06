NBC's Alfano moves to Broadway Video

JoAnn Alfano, senior vice president of comedy development for NBC, is

departing the network to become president of Lorne Michael's Broadway Video

Television, said Michaels, executive producer of NBC's Saturday Night Live

and chairman of the company, Friday.

Alfano will remain based in Burbank, Calif., where she will focus on developing

primetime projects for NBC.

Alfano has been in her current position since June 2000, and while there,

she developed Scrubs, as well as next fall's slate of comedies --

Whoopi, Happy Family, Coupling and The Tracy Morgan

Show.

She also helped to develop Will & Grace while she was at NBC Studios,

where she served as vice president of prime-time series from 1994-1999.

Prior to heading up NBC's comedy department, she led drama development at the

network for one year. During that time, she developed Ed.

Alfano started working in New York as a publicist for SNL and The Cosby Show.