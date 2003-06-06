NBC's Alfano moves to Broadway Video
JoAnn Alfano, senior vice president of comedy development for NBC, is
departing the network to become president of Lorne Michael's Broadway Video
Television, said Michaels, executive producer of NBC's Saturday Night Live
and chairman of the company, Friday.
Alfano will remain based in Burbank, Calif., where she will focus on developing
primetime projects for NBC.
Alfano has been in her current position since June 2000, and while there,
she developed Scrubs, as well as next fall's slate of comedies --
Whoopi, Happy Family, Coupling and The Tracy Morgan
Show.
She also helped to develop Will & Grace while she was at NBC Studios,
where she served as vice president of prime-time series from 1994-1999.
Prior to heading up NBC's comedy department, she led drama development at the
network for one year. During that time, she developed Ed.
Alfano started working in New York as a publicist for SNL and The Cosby Show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.