NBC.com Launches VOIP Service

NBC.com has launched a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) application it is billing as a way to for fans of its programming to communicate via computer.



The application is called Communicator, which the company describes as an "entertainment, social media, and computer-to-computer voice calling application."



The application is free and will feature unlimited calls and texting. "With just one desktop tool, fans can stay connected while engaging with their favorite NBC programs including The Office, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Heroes, a premium selection of news and entertainment feeds, community and more," said NBCU.



The application is from Itibiti Systems Inc.