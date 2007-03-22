NBC.com Adds Social Networking

On the same day that NBC Universal announced an online partnership with News Corp., NBC.com has introduced a variety of new "social networking" features to its Website.

Visitors to NBC.com are now able to register and set preferences on the Website which will be saved and reappear on return visits. A new collapsible menu on the site allows viewers to order NBC programming in order to create a personal viewing playlist.The Website will also offer suggestions of other programming based on the shows you have selected. In addition, according to the company, visitors will soon be able to "upload and share their own videos and photos, create public profiles" and other activities normally associated with networks like MySpace and Facebook.

The new features on NBC.com do not appear to be affiliated with NBC's own social-networking site, iVillage, which the company bought for $600 million in 2006 and recently spun off into a television program .