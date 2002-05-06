NBC wins weekend

NBC's three-hour 75th Anniversary Special struck a chord

with viewers and carried the network to an easy victory Sunday night, according

to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate national ratings report.

As usual, 60 Minutes on CBS won the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour, although it

did so with a largely 50-plus audience.

NBC was first in the hour, with postseason National Basketball Association action, among adults 18 through

34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 8 p.m., Fox's The Simpsons was the top draw among adults 18

through 34 and 18 through 49, although the 25-through-54 crowd stayed with NBC.

At 8:30, Fox's Malcolm in the Middle edged NBC among adults 18 through 34.

From 9 p.m. on, it was pretty much NBC's night in households, total viewers

and across the key demos.

CBS' Hallmark movie, Little John, was a distant second in households

and viewers, who were largely 50-plus.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.m Fox's The X-Files edged out Alias on ABC in

households and in the key adult demos.

The 18-through-49 numbers for the night (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.) tell the demo story: NBC

6.7/18, Fox 4.0/11, ABC 3.1/8 and CBS 2.3/6.

The household numbers: NBC 10.9/18, CBS 8.4/14, ABC 5.2/9 and Fox

5/9.

NBC and CBS were the winners Saturday -- NBC winning the key adult-demo races

(18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54) and CBS winning the most households and total

viewers.

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., back-to-back episodes of Touched by an Angel

won households and viewers for CBS, and most of those viewers were 50-plus.

ABC ran theatrical The Sixth Sense for the second time in two

weeks (it aired Sunday, April 28, as well) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sixth

finished fourth in households and viewers but third in the adult demos ahead of

CBS.

Fox's Cops won among adults 18 through 49 and 24 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 9

p.m., but those viewers shifted to theatrical film Men in Black on

NBC, which won those demos (as well as adults 18 through 34) from 9 p.m. to

11p.m.

Friday night went to NBC with its usual Providence, Dateline, Law &

Order: Special Victims Unit lineup. "Peacock" won the household, total viewer and key adult

demo race.

ABC was second with some help from an American Bandstand special.

At 8 p.m., however, CBS ran a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat that was very competitive

with an original Providence. In the first half-hour, it scored a 6.3/12

households, versus a 6.4/12 for Providence.

In the second half-hour, Providence won by a share point and

two-tenths of a rating point. But among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, CBS won by

half a rating point.

ABC's American Bandstand's 50th Anniversary special was

third in the time period averaging a 5.3/10 in households, but second with

adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. Bandstand was a two-hour special that

picked up steam from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., finishing second in households and first

among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

CBS' First Monday was third in households and viewers from 9 p.m. to

10 p.m., beating Fox's Dark Angel, although Angel -- which ran as a

90-minute episode from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- beat Monday across the key

adult demos.

Law & Order: SVU dominated at 10 p.m., winning households, total

viewers and the key adult demos.

For the night in households, the standings were: NBC 8.5/15, ABC 6.5/12,

CBS 5/9 and Fox 3.6/7.

Among adults 18 through 49, the standings were: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 3.1/10, Fox

2.6/9 and CBS 2.1/7.

Among adults 25 through 54, NBC was first, ABC was second and CBS and Fox tied for

third.