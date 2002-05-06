NBC wins weekend
NBC's three-hour 75th Anniversary Special struck a chord
with viewers and carried the network to an easy victory Sunday night, according
to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate national ratings report.
As usual, 60 Minutes on CBS won the 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. hour, although it
did so with a largely 50-plus audience.
NBC was first in the hour, with postseason National Basketball Association action, among adults 18 through
34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
At 8 p.m., Fox's The Simpsons was the top draw among adults 18
through 34 and 18 through 49, although the 25-through-54 crowd stayed with NBC.
At 8:30, Fox's Malcolm in the Middle edged NBC among adults 18 through 34.
From 9 p.m. on, it was pretty much NBC's night in households, total viewers
and across the key demos.
CBS' Hallmark movie, Little John, was a distant second in households
and viewers, who were largely 50-plus.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.m Fox's The X-Files edged out Alias on ABC in
households and in the key adult demos.
The 18-through-49 numbers for the night (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.) tell the demo story: NBC
6.7/18, Fox 4.0/11, ABC 3.1/8 and CBS 2.3/6.
The household numbers: NBC 10.9/18, CBS 8.4/14, ABC 5.2/9 and Fox
5/9.
NBC and CBS were the winners Saturday -- NBC winning the key adult-demo races
(18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54) and CBS winning the most households and total
viewers.
From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., back-to-back episodes of Touched by an Angel
won households and viewers for CBS, and most of those viewers were 50-plus.
ABC ran theatrical The Sixth Sense for the second time in two
weeks (it aired Sunday, April 28, as well) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sixth
finished fourth in households and viewers but third in the adult demos ahead of
CBS.
Fox's Cops won among adults 18 through 49 and 24 through 54 from 8 p.m. to 9
p.m., but those viewers shifted to theatrical film Men in Black on
NBC, which won those demos (as well as adults 18 through 34) from 9 p.m. to
11p.m.
Friday night went to NBC with its usual Providence, Dateline, Law &
Order: Special Victims Unit lineup. "Peacock" won the household, total viewer and key adult
demo race.
ABC was second with some help from an American Bandstand special.
At 8 p.m., however, CBS ran a CSI: Crime Scene Investigation repeat that was very competitive
with an original Providence. In the first half-hour, it scored a 6.3/12
households, versus a 6.4/12 for Providence.
In the second half-hour, Providence won by a share point and
two-tenths of a rating point. But among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54, CBS won by
half a rating point.
ABC's American Bandstand's 50th Anniversary special was
third in the time period averaging a 5.3/10 in households, but second with
adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54. Bandstand was a two-hour special that
picked up steam from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., finishing second in households and first
among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
CBS' First Monday was third in households and viewers from 9 p.m. to
10 p.m., beating Fox's Dark Angel, although Angel -- which ran as a
90-minute episode from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- beat Monday across the key
adult demos.
Law & Order: SVU dominated at 10 p.m., winning households, total
viewers and the key adult demos.
For the night in households, the standings were: NBC 8.5/15, ABC 6.5/12,
CBS 5/9 and Fox 3.6/7.
Among adults 18 through 49, the standings were: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 3.1/10, Fox
2.6/9 and CBS 2.1/7.
Among adults 25 through 54, NBC was first, ABC was second and CBS and Fox tied for
third.
