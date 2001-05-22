NBC wins week in ratings

With its powerful Wednesday and Thursday night season finales, NBC dominated the 33rd week of the TV season in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. NBC averaged a network-best 5.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.6 million viewers for the week of May 14-May 20, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox finished the week in second place in adults 18-49, a distant 1.5 rating points back at a 4.4 rating. CBS was second in total viewers for the week with an 11.3 million-viewer average. - Joe Schlosser