NBC wins week with NBA, Weakest Link

NBC won both key ratings victories for the week ending June 4, largely bolstered by its coverage of NBA Finals.

The first three games of the series were the top three ranked programs for the period in adults 18-49. NBC's Weakest Link and Must-See Thursday line-up filled out the rest of the top 10 most programs for the week. The network (posting a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 and grabbing 11.4 million viewers) squarely beat its rivals in those races, including 18-49 runners-up ABC and Fox (both with a 2.7) and total viewer runner-up CBS (9.3 million).

However, ABC found something to crow about with its coverage of game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which drew its largest audience for an NHL game since 1987 (3.2/12 in adults 18-49). And Fox pointed out ratings gains for That 70's Show and Titus, up 24% and 24% respectively in adults 18-49 over that same time last year, according to Nielsen results. - Susanne Ault