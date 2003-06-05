NBC wins Wednesday ratings race

NBC won household ratings Wednesday night, as well as total viewers and

adults 18-49 and 25-54, with its new reality series, Fame, and two

episodes of Law & Order.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 and first with viewers 18-34 with two

That 70s Show episodes, Bernie Mac and Cedric the

Entertainer Presents.

ABC's National Basketball Association Finals coverage was third among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

CBS was second in households and fourth in demos with a Celine Dion concert,

60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.9

rating/14 share, CBS 6.5/11, ABC 5.5/14 and Fox 4.9/9.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.8/12, Fox 3.5/11, ABC 3.4/10 and CBS 2.2/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN did a 2.3/4 (household) with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone. The WB Television Network did a 2.2/3 with the movie

Ready to Rumble.