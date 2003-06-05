NBC wins Wednesday ratings race
NBC won household ratings Wednesday night, as well as total viewers and
adults 18-49 and 25-54, with its new reality series, Fame, and two
episodes of Law & Order.
Fox was second among adults 18-49 and first with viewers 18-34 with two
That 70s Show episodes, Bernie Mac and Cedric the
Entertainer Presents.
ABC's National Basketball Association Finals coverage was third among adults 18-49 and 25-54.
CBS was second in households and fourth in demos with a Celine Dion concert,
60 Minutes II and 48 Hours Investigates.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.9
rating/14 share, CBS 6.5/11, ABC 5.5/14 and Fox 4.9/9.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.8/12, Fox 3.5/11, ABC 3.4/10 and CBS 2.2/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN did a 2.3/4 (household) with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone. The WB Television Network did a 2.2/3 with the movie
Ready to Rumble.
