NBC wins Wednesday night

NBC won households, total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Wednesday night

with Fame and two Law & Order episodes.

Fox won adults 18-34 with That 70s Show, Bernie Mac

and Cedric the Entertainer.

ABC won the male demos with game four of the National Basketball Association Finals.

CBS was second for the night in households and total viewers but third or

fourth in the key demos with a bloopers special, 60 Minutes II and 48

Hours Investigates.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.2

rating/12 share, CBS 6.8/12, ABC 5.7/10 and Fox 4.1/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.6/11, ABC 3.5/11, Fox 3.2/10 and CBS 2.6/8.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2/5 (household)

with the movie Austin Powers, and UPN averaged a 1.9/3 with

Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.