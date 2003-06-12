NBC wins Wednesday night
NBC won households, total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Wednesday night
with Fame and two Law & Order episodes.
Fox won adults 18-34 with That 70s Show, Bernie Mac
and Cedric the Entertainer.
ABC won the male demos with game four of the National Basketball Association Finals.
CBS was second for the night in households and total viewers but third or
fourth in the key demos with a bloopers special, 60 Minutes II and 48
Hours Investigates.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 7.2
rating/12 share, CBS 6.8/12, ABC 5.7/10 and Fox 4.1/7.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.6/11, ABC 3.5/11, Fox 3.2/10 and CBS 2.6/8.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2/5 (household)
with the movie Austin Powers, and UPN averaged a 1.9/3 with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone.
