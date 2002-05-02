NBC wins Wednesday night
It was another big Wednesday-night win for NBC, powered by its 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. block of The West Wing and Law & Order, which doubled (at least) the
audience levels of the other networks.
For the night, NBC won in households, total viewers and across the key
demos, including adults 18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34.
The 8 p.m. hour was the only one NBC didn't dominate.
CBS won the household race from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (with a largely 50-plus
audience) with 60 Minutes II.
But ABC won most of the key demo contests, including adults 18 through 49 and 18
through 34, with the comedy combo of My Wife and Kids and According to
Jim.
Wife and Kids also won the 25-through-54 contest, although Jim was
second to the second half-hour of Ed in that category.
In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS took second place in households and adults 25 through
54 with Amazing Race II.
Fox took second place among adults 18 through 34 with back-to-back Bernie
Mac episodes.
Fox and CBS tied for second among adults 18 through 49, each garnering a 3.7
rating.
An hour's worth of The Drew Carey Show (also from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.) was fourth
in households (5.1/8, just behind Fox's 5.2/8) and a half-rating point behind
CBS and Fox in the 18-through-49 demo.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research household numbers: NBC 10 rating and 16 share,
CBS 5.9/10, ABC 5.5/9, FOox 4.5/7.
The adult 18-through-49 numbers: NBC 5.7/16, ABC and Fox tied at 3.2/9 and CBS
2.7/8.
For adults 25 through 54: NBC 7.1/18, ABC 3.6/9, CBS 3.2/8 and Fox 2.9/7.
