NBC wins Wednesday, but ABC challenges

Most of the key ratings categories Wednesday night went to NBC's lineup of Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order, according to Nielsen

Media Research fast affiliate ratings.

ABC was second with strong performances from its 8 o.m. to 9 p.m. EST comedy block

(My Wife & Kids and George Lopez) and The Bachelor 2.

The ABC sitcoms and Bachelor took the key adult demos (18 through 34, 25

through 54 and 18 through 49), although Law & Order's dominant

performance gave NBC a win for the night in those demos.

At 10 p.m., the two new medical dramas on CBS and ABC continued to split

pretty evenly the audience not interested in Law & Order. CBS'

Presidio Med had a slight circulation advantage and did better with

adults 25 through 54 and older. ABC's MDs did slightly better with adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

Fox continued to bide its time with repeats until the World Series kicks in

Saturday night.

For the night, households: NBC 10.2 rating/17 share, ABC 7.0/11, CBS

6.2/10 and Fox 3.5/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.1/14, ABC 4.6/12, CBS 3.2/8 and Fox

2.3/6.