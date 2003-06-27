NBC wins Wednesday

NBC was tops Wednesday night in households, total viewers and adults 18-49

and 25-54 with Fame and back-to-back Law & Order episodes.

Fox was first among adults 18-34 and second in adults 18-49 with That 70s

Show, American Juniors and Paradise Hotel.

ABC was second in adults 25-54 and third with adults 18-49 with My Wife

& Kids, George Lopez, Drew Carey and a new show called

The Dating Experiment.

CBS was fourth in the key demos and second in households and total viewers

with 60 Minutes II and the second part of miniseries Guilty

Hearts.

For the night, Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household numbers were: NBC 6.8

rating/12 share; CBS 5.7/10; ABC and Fox 4.3/8.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.4/11, Fox 3.0/10, ABC 2.8/9 and CBS 1.9/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network did a 2.4/4 with Boarding

House and Jamie Kennedy.

UPN averaged a 1.8/3 with Enterprise and The Twilight

Zone.