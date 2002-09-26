NBC wins Wednesday
NBC was the big winner in the ratings Wednesday night, according to the
Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate report, winning the night in households,
adults 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54, largely due to the two-hour
season premiere of The West Wing, which ran from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Just over an average
18 million viewers tuned in throughout the program.
Fox won the battle for young adults (18 through 34).
At 8 p.m., ABC's double run of My Wife & Kids won its time period for
households and among the key adult demographics.
Fox was second in the time period among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through
49 with original episodes of The Bernie Mac Show and Cedric the Entertainer Presents. Ed on NBC was second among adults 25 through 54. The
older-skewing 60 Minutes II was second in households but fourth across
most of the adult demos, the exception being viewers 50-plus, where the show was
first.
At 9 p.m., West Wing kicked in and dominated most of the key rating
categories. From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., the season finale of Big Brother 3 was first
among adults 18 through 34 and second in households, viewers and the key adult
demos. ABC's season premiere of The Bachelor placed third in households
and total viewers, fourth among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 and third
among adults 25 through 54. The second-week edition of the new Fastlane
on Fox was fourth in households and viewers, but second among adults 18 through
49 and 18 through 34.
At 10 p.m., two new medical shows did battle, ABC's MDs and CBS'
Presidio Med. CBS won the circulation battle (viewers and households),
while ABC won the key adult demos.
The household numbers for the night: NBC 10.3/17, CBS 7.2/12, ABC 6.9/11 and
Fox 5.1/8.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.5/15, ABC 4.4/12, Fox 4.0/10 and CBS 3.7/10.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 7.0/16, ABC 4.6/11, CBS 4.5/11 and Fox 3.8/9.
Adults 18 through 34: Fox 4.6/13, ABC 4.4/13, NBC 4.2/12 and CBS 3.0/9.
Meanwhile, Trekkies tuned to UPN's Enterprise at 8 p.m., and the show
averaged a 4.8 household rating and a 7 share, according to the Nielsen metered-market ratings. That put it fifth in six-network competition ahead of a repeat
of the film Blade on The WB Television Network.
At 9 p.m., The Twilight Zone followed Enterprise on UPN and slipped
somewhat from its lead-in, averaging a 3.6/5, just two-tenths of a rating point
ahead of the second half of Blade on The WB.
