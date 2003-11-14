NBC Wins Wednesday

NBC won Wednesday night in most of the key ratings categories, with Ed, The West Wing and Law & Order. Fox won adults 18-34 with That ’70s Show, Stan Hooper and The O.C.

ABC was second in the key adult demos (18-49, 25-54) with My Wife & Kids, It’s All Relative, The Bachelor and Karen Sisco. CBS was fourth in 18-49 and third in 25-54 with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and 48 Hours. The WB finished fifth with Smallville and Angel. UPN was sixth with Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: NBC, 13.6 million; CBS, 11 million; ABC, 10.2 million; Fox, 7.7 million; WB, 5.6 million; UPN, 3.2 million. Adults 18-49: 4.5 rating/12 share; ABC, 4.4/11; Fox, 3.8/10; CBS, 3.2/8; WB, 2.5/7; UPN, 1.4/4.