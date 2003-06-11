NBC wins Tuesday ratings race
NBC won across the key ratings categories Tuesday night with Dog Eat Dog
and the premiere of Last Comic Standing.
ABC was second in households and adults 25-54 with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,
According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.
Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with American Juniors and
Keen Eddie.
CBS was third in households and fourth in the demos with JAG, The
Guardian and Judging Amy.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 5.9
rating/10 share, ABC 5.4/8, CBS 5.2/9 and Fox 4.4/8.
Adults 18-49: NBC 4.0/12, Fox 2.9/9, ABC 2.8/9 and CBS 1.6/5.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 with two hours
of Smallville.
UPN did a 2.3/4 with America's Next Top Model.
