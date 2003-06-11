NBC wins Tuesday ratings race

NBC won across the key ratings categories Tuesday night with Dog Eat Dog

and the premiere of Last Comic Standing.

ABC was second in households and adults 25-54 with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

Fox was second among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with American Juniors and

Keen Eddie.

CBS was third in households and fourth in the demos with JAG, The

Guardian and Judging Amy.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 5.9

rating/10 share, ABC 5.4/8, CBS 5.2/9 and Fox 4.4/8.

Adults 18-49: NBC 4.0/12, Fox 2.9/9, ABC 2.8/9 and CBS 1.6/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 with two hours

of Smallville.

UPN did a 2.3/4 with America's Next Top Model.