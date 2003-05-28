NBC wins Tuesday night

NBC won total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Tuesday night with back-to-back

Dog Eat Dog episodes and Dateline.

Fox won adults 18-34 with the movie Deuce Bigelow.

CBS won households with JAG, The Guardian and Judging

Amy.

ABC was second among adults 18-49 and 25-54 with two 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

episodes, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD

Blue.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 5.8

rating/10 share, NBC 5.5/9, ABC 5.3/9 and Fox 4.4/7.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.5/10, ABC 3.0/9, Fox 2.9/9 and CBS 1.8/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.0/5 with America's

Next Super Model, while The WB Television Network did a 2.8/4 with Gilmore Girls and

Smallville.