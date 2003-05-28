NBC wins Tuesday night
NBC won total viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Tuesday night with back-to-back
Dog Eat Dog episodes and Dateline.
Fox won adults 18-34 with the movie Deuce Bigelow.
CBS won households with JAG, The Guardian and Judging
Amy.
ABC was second among adults 18-49 and 25-54 with two 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
episodes, According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD
Blue.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 5.8
rating/10 share, NBC 5.5/9, ABC 5.3/9 and Fox 4.4/7.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.5/10, ABC 3.0/9, Fox 2.9/9 and CBS 1.8/5.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.0/5 with America's
Next Super Model, while The WB Television Network did a 2.8/4 with Gilmore Girls and
Smallville.
