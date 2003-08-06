NBC wins Tuesday night

NBC won across the key ratings categories Tuesday night with the two-hour

finale of Last Comic Standing and Law & Order: Special Victims

Unit.

Fox -- with a lift from the premiere of its new fall drama, The O.C. -- finished second across most of the key categories (adults 25-54 being the

exception).

The O.C. was second from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. behind the second half of

Comic Standing.

CBS was third with Big Brother, Cupid and Judging Amy,

and ABC was fourth with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Life with Bonnie,

According to Jim, Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total viewer averages: NBC 9

million, Fox 7.2 million, CBS 6.9 million and ABC 6.2 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): NBC 3.9/12, Fox 2.7/8, CBS 2.6/8 and ABC

2.2/7.