NBC wins Tuesday

With help from premieres of two of its new fall shows -- Whoopi! and

Happy Family -- NBC won the ratings competition Tuesday night across most

of the key categories.

At 8 p.m., Whoopi! won across the board, drawing 14.7 million viewers.

There were results for Happy Family, which drew 14.5 million viewers.

Fox was first for the night among adults 18-34 and second among adults 18-49

with Performing as and The O.C.

CBS was second in households and adults 25-54 with Big Brother, Cupid and

Judging Amy.

ABC was fourth across the board with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim,

Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 11

million, CBS 7.5 million, Fox 7.2 million and ABC 6.6 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.8 rating/11 share, Fox 3.3/9, CBS 2.9/8 and ABC 2.6/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 with Gilmore

Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 2.2/3 with two episodes of

One on One and a special, UPN’s Funky Flubs.