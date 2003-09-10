NBC wins Tuesday
With help from premieres of two of its new fall shows -- Whoopi! and
Happy Family -- NBC won the ratings competition Tuesday night across most
of the key categories.
At 8 p.m., Whoopi! won across the board, drawing 14.7 million viewers.
There were results for Happy Family, which drew 14.5 million viewers.
Fox was first for the night among adults 18-34 and second among adults 18-49
with Performing as and The O.C.
CBS was second in households and adults 25-54 with Big Brother, Cupid and
Judging Amy.
ABC was fourth across the board with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, According to Jim,
Less than Perfect and NYPD Blue.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 11
million, CBS 7.5 million, Fox 7.2 million and ABC 6.6 million.
Adults 18-49: NBC 3.8 rating/11 share, Fox 3.3/9, CBS 2.9/8 and ABC 2.6/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 2.7/4 with Gilmore
Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 2.2/3 with two episodes of
One on One and a special, UPN’s Funky Flubs.
