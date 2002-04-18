NBC wins tight race

The Nielsen Media Research ratings show that NBC won the household, total-viewing and 18-through-49 demographic races Wednesday night.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., ABC was competitive in the demo contest, winning the

first half-hour of prime time (8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) with My Wife and

Kids, which averaged a 2.8 rating 10 share among adults 18 through 49.

At 8:30 p.m., Fox's Grounded for Life won the 18-through-49 contest

with an average 3/9. An NBC News special was second with a 2.8/9, followed by

ABC's George Lopez (2.7/8). At 9 p.m.

The West Wing won the household race, but CBS' Amazing Race 2 took 18-through-=49 honors, averaging a 3.8/10 for the hour, ahead of both NBC and Fox,

which tied with a 3.4/9.

Broken out by half-hour, Fox won from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with Bernie

Mac, which averaged a 3.8/11 with adults 18 through 49. But Bernie's lead-out show, midseason Greg the Bunny, fell almost a rating point

in the demo to a 2.9/8, enabling CBS' Race to win the 18-through-49

contest from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with an average 4.0/11.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., NBC's Law and Order clubbed the magazine

competition on ABC and CBS (Downtown and 48 Hours, respectively)

with an average 10.4 household rating/19 share and a 5/14 with adults 18 through

49.

The household tallies for the night: NBC 7.8/13, CBS 6.1/10, ABC 5.0/9 and

Fox 4.2/7. For adults 18 through 49 for the night: NBC 3.7/11, Fox 3.1/9,

CBS 3.0/9 and ABC 2.5/7.