NBC Wins Thursday Night

As usual, Thursday night was a two-network race between CBS and NBC, with the "Peacock" commanding a 2.5 rating point lead among adults 18-49 but just a 400,000 lead in total viewers for the night.

NBC won across the key Nielsen measurements with Friends, The Apprentice, and ER. The penultimate episode of The Apprentice from 9 to 10 p.m. was the most watched show of the night averaging 21.8 million.

CBS’s CSI in the same time period was a repeat. Survivor on CBS from 8 to 9 p.m. was the second most watched show of the night with 20.1 million viewers.

NBC's Friends was a repeat followed by an original Will & Grace.

Fox and ABC were tied for a distant third among adults 18-49 (1.8/5). ABC aired Extreme Home Makeover (repeat), Kingdom Hospital and Prime Time Live. Fox aired Tru Calling and The Swan (repeat).

UPN with wrestling outlasted The WB across the board. The WB aired Steve Harvey’s Big Time, Like Family, Jamie Kennedy Experiment.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliates averages, viewers: NBC, 18.4 million; CBS, 18 million; ABC, 5.4 million; UPN, 4.7 million; Fox, 4.2; The WB, 2.7 million.