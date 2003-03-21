NBC wins Thursday

While the other networks went live for war and basketball, NBC stuck to a

slightly altered Thursday-night lineup and won the night's ratings race.

The network aired its regular comedies (Friends, Scrubs,

Will & Grace and Good Morning, Miami) but substituted a

Dateline special for ER.

NBC easily dominated households, total viewers and the key adult

demographics.

ABC was second for the night with its coverage of the Iraq war.

Fox also aired live war-news coverage.

CBS was third with coverage of the first round of the NCAA Basketball

Tournament.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households:

NBC 9.2 rating/14 share, ABC 7.4/11, CBS 5.2/8 and Fox 3.9/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.3/16, ABC 3.9/10, CBS 3/7 and Fox

2.2/5.