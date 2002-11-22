NBC wins Thursday
It's been the case all season, and last night was no exception --
Thursday is a two-network race, and NBC won the night across the key
categories. CBS was second, while ABC and Fox were also-rans.
While ABC wasn't competitive with NBC or CBS, it boosted its 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
time period average significantly with a rerun of the recent Barbara Walters
interview with the Osbournes of MTV: Music Television fame. The program drew twice as many adults
18 through 34 to ABC as shows like Push, Nevada (now canceled) have done
this season and 60 percent more adults 18 through 49.
NBC coasted to victory among adults 18 through 49 with a lineup that included
a special 90-minute episode of Will & Grace (she finally got
married), as well as Friends and ER. NBC averaged 25 million
viewers throughout the night, versus 20 million for CBS, which aired
Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.
ABC (which also aired two Thanksgiving specials and PrimeTime Live)
averaged 7 million, and Fox (which aired 30 Seconds to Fame and a special,
Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape) drew an average 6 million.
For the night, the household ratings: NBC 16.0/25, CBS 12.3/19, ABC 4.6/7 and
Fox 3.8/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 12.0/29, CBS 7.1/17, ABC 2.6/6 and Fox 2.3/6.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.