NBC wins Thursday

It's been the case all season, and last night was no exception --

Thursday is a two-network race, and NBC won the night across the key

categories. CBS was second, while ABC and Fox were also-rans.

While ABC wasn't competitive with NBC or CBS, it boosted its 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

time period average significantly with a rerun of the recent Barbara Walters

interview with the Osbournes of MTV: Music Television fame. The program drew twice as many adults

18 through 34 to ABC as shows like Push, Nevada (now canceled) have done

this season and 60 percent more adults 18 through 49.

NBC coasted to victory among adults 18 through 49 with a lineup that included

a special 90-minute episode of Will & Grace (she finally got

married), as well as Friends and ER. NBC averaged 25 million

viewers throughout the night, versus 20 million for CBS, which aired

Survivor, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.

ABC (which also aired two Thanksgiving specials and PrimeTime Live)

averaged 7 million, and Fox (which aired 30 Seconds to Fame and a special,

Stupid Behavior Caught on Tape) drew an average 6 million.

For the night, the household ratings: NBC 16.0/25, CBS 12.3/19, ABC 4.6/7 and

Fox 3.8/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 12.0/29, CBS 7.1/17, ABC 2.6/6 and Fox 2.3/6.