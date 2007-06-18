NBC Wins Sunday Night

NBC found itself in the unusual position of number one on Sunday, winning the lightly-viewed night in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, averaging a 2.2 rating/7 share for a mix of golf, Dateline and repeats.





It was NBC's first Sunday win since December 31, 2006, the last Sunday Night Football game of the season.





NBC led or tied every half-hour time period except for 8-8:30, when it was beaten by Fox's The Simpsons. CBS was second with a 1.7/6, led by Without a Trace at a 2.1/6 at 10 p.m. in an all-repeat Sunday night on the network.

NBC benefitted from an overrun of its U.S. Open Golf Coverage, which averaged a 3.5/14 at 7-7:30 for the final couple of holes for runner-up Tiger Woods. The overrun actually went until 7:46, but the rating for the entire 7-7:46 block of prime time golf considerably lower at a 2.9/12, according to NBC. That drop-off came after the tournament was over, with not as many folks sticking around to watch the trophy presentation to Argentinian Angel Cabrera. But that number should go up after the national numbers come out, which will have factored in the West Coast viewing to the end of the tournament.

Fox was third with a 1.4/5, with The Simpson's 1.9/7 its best rating of the night.

ABC was in a distant fourth at a .9/3, with an all-repeat lineup, including a sub-one rating for Desperate Housewives (.9/3). The CW averaged a .5/2, also for an all-repeat lineup.