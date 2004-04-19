NBC Wins Sunday Night in 18-49

There weren't a bunch of 18- to 49-year-olds watching any broadcast networks Sunday night. NBC won the night with a 3.6 rating/10 share, thanks primarily to its prime-time crime-time shows. CBS and NBC tied for tops in households.

NBC began the night with Dateline, whose 1.7/6 put the Peacock in fourth for the demo behind Fox (2.8/10 for back-to-back King of the Hill episodes), ABC (2.5/9 for Funniest Home Videos) and CBS (1.9/7 for 60 Minutes).

Fox won the demo from 8-9 with a 4.2/12 back-to-back Simpsons. ABC was second with a 3.7/10 for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and NBC began to make its move, in third for the time period with a 3.1/9 for the second hour of Dateline.

NBC stormed into the lead with strong performances from Law & Order: Criminal Intent at 9-10 (4.6/11), followed by Crossing Jordan's 5.1/13.

For the night, Fox came in second in the 18-49 demo with a 3.4/9; ABC was third (3.2/9); CBS was fourth (2.6/7) and The WB was fifth with a 1.3/4. UPN does not program the night.

The first of the last three episodes of ABC's The Practice tied CBS for second in 18-49s at 10-11 p.m. with a 3.0/8.

In the household race, the order of finish was NBC and CBS tied for first with a 7.2/12; followed by ABC, 5.4/9; Fox, 4.4/7; and The WB 2/3.