NBC Wins With Steady Tuesday Fare

NBC topped the broadcast networks on Tuesday night with an average 4.7 rating/12 share in prime time among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

ABC aired the three-hour American Music Awards telecast and gave the flagging Commander in Chief a breather. The awards show helped ABC into second place with a 4.4/11 in the demo. Fox was in third place (3.9/10), followed by CBS (3.3/8), The WB (2.5/6), and UPN (1.1/3).

CBS won the first hour of prime time with NCIS, which scored a 4.2/11 from 8-9 p.m. NBC’s The Biggest Loser and the first hour of ABC’s AMA shindig weren’t far behind. Both averaged a 4.1/11 from 8-9. Fox’s Bones scored a 2.8/7. The WB aired Gilmore Girls (2.7/7) and UPN ran a repeat of America’s Next Top Model (1.1/3).

Fox’s House and NBC’s My Name Is Earl kept the 9 p.m. slot lively. Both shows finished with a 5.0/12, but Earl beat House from 8-8:30. On the other hand, House took the hour, topping Earl’s lead out, The Office (3.8/9), and CBS’s The Amazing Race (3.7/9). ABC’s AMA telecast posted its strongest numbers during the hour, averaging 4.9/12 from 9-10 p.m. The WB’s Supernatural (2.3/5) was up from last week (1.9/4). UPN aired a second repeat of America’s Next Top Model (1.1/3).

Law & Order won the 10-11 p.m. slot handily. It scored a 5.6/15, compared to CBS’ Threshold (2.1/6) and the final prime time hour of the AMAs (4.2/11).