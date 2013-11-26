NBC Wins Second Straight November Sweep

NBC won its second straight November sweeps in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen data.

The back-to-back wins mark the first time the network has won the period in consecutive years since 2002-03.

Through Nov. 24, NBC leads second-place CBS by 18% with a 2.6 rating, with Monday through Wednesday results yet to be factored into sweep averages. That 18%, if it holds up, would be the biggest percentage lead since 2002. CBS is averaging a 2.2, with ABC at 2.0 and Fox at 1.7.

CBS leads among total viewers with 10.33 million, with NBC second at 8.23 million, followed by ABC with 7.62 million and Fox with 4.85 million.

Sunday Night Football was the top primetime show during the period among total viewers and all key demos.