NBC wins rights to 2010, 2012 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee announced that NBC won the rights to the
2010 and 2012 Olympic Games for a price of just over $2 billion.
By comparison, NBC paid $3.5 billion for the last five Olympics Games in a
deal that goes through 2008.
The difference this time is that the IOC opened the rights up to competitive
bidding.
The previous two rights deals were secured by NBC in pre-emptive bids that
the IOC accepted without considering bids from the other networks (much to their
dismay).
NBC apparently submitted higher bids than both ABC and Fox for the 2010-12
Games, although the value of the ABC and Fox offers was not publicly disclosed.
CBS announced earlier that it would not submit a bid.
