NBC Wins Nine Sports Emmys

It was NBC's night at the 30th annual Sports Emmy Awards as the Peacock collected nine statues, the most of any network.

Cable was well-represented at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ceremony, held at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York, led by eight for HBO, which trailed only the Peacock. ESPN earned four, while FSN and TNT garnered three and a pair, respectively. Other cable networks collecting an Emmy: ESPN2, NFL Network and Showtime.

