NBC Wins With NASCAR

NBC found itself in the winner’s circle Sunday night after its NASCAR coverage roared past other broadcast networks in advertisers’ key demo.

The Nextel Cup Sony HD 500 broadcast was the most-viewed broadcast on Sunday night, pulling in a 2.8 rating and 9 share among 18-to-49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen fast national data for Sept. 4. The race—and the Countdown to Green pre-race show (1.8/7)—helped NBC cruise to a 2.6/8 average in Sunday prime.

Fast national ratings are based on time-period estimates and subject to change when final results are tallied. Live programming, such as NBC’s race coverage, often changes in the final tabulation.

CBS and Fox tied for second place at 2.0/7 overall. From 7-8 p.m., CBS aired a 60 Minutes special on Hurricane Katrina (2.1/8), followed by a Cold Case repeat (1.7/6) at 8 and the second run of movie Along Came a Spider (2.2/6) from 9-11 p.m.

Fox aired three hours of reruns: Malcolm in the Middle (1.3/5) at 7; King of the Hill (1.5/6) at 7:30; The Simpsons (2.2/8) at 8; two episodes of Family Guy at 8:30 (2.2/7) and 9 (2.5/8); and American Dad (2.4/7) at 9:30.

ABC was in fourth place, with an average 1.4/5 on the night. The network aired America’s Funniest Home Videos (1.3/5) at 7 p.m. and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (1.9/6) at 8. ABC’s only new programming for the night was variety-reality program, My Kind of Town, which posted a skimpy 1.2/3. Desperate Housewives didn't do much better (1.4/4) at 10.

Averaging .7/2, The WB took up the rear. A rerun of Charmed posted a "blink and you missed it" .4/2 at 7 p.m. and a movie, Final Destination 2, did a .8/2. from 8-10 p.m. (Fellow netlet UPN does not program Sunday nights.)

Though NASCAR coverage was a hit with 18-49 adults, Hurricane Katrina coverage continued to fascinate TV viewers in general. Among households, CBS’ 60 Minutes coverage of the disaster topped all other Sunday night offerings with a 7.6 rating/16 share.