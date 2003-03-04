NBC wins Monday night

NBC won the key adult demos Monday with 90-minute episodes of Fear

Factor and Meet the Folks.

The network was second in households and total viewers behind CBS'

Everybody Loves Raymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami.

Raymond was the most-watched show of the night with 16.8 million viewers,

although during that same half-hour (9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), more viewers (17.6 million)

tuned in to the final half-hour of Fear Factor.

Factor had an average audience of almost 16.4 million viewers over its

90-minute duration and was the second-most-watched show of the night.

Meanwhile, the two-hour premiere of Fox's new reality show, Married in

America, gave the network a second-place finish for the might among adults 18

through 34 and a third-place finish (ahead of ABC) in households, total viewers

and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

ABC finished fourth across the key categories with I'm a Celebrity ... Get

Me Out Of Here!, The Practice and Miracles.

Here are the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings for the night, households: CBS

9.4 rating/15 share, NBC 8.0/12, Fox 5.5/8 and ABC 5.2/8.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.2/15, CBS 4.8/12, Fox 4.0/10 and ABC 2.6/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.9 rating/6 share

(household) for 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged

a 3.0/4 with The Parkers, One on One, Girl Friends, and

Half & Half.

CBS, UPN and The WB aired all-repeat lineups, while the NBC, ABC and Fox

slates were all-original.