NBC wins Monday Nielsens
NBC won the key adult Nielsen Media Research demographic ratings races Monday night with its
Fear Factor-Dog Eat Dog-Crossing Jordan lineup.
CBS was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 (with its Monday-night comedy
block and 48 Hours), while ABC was second with adults 18 through 34.
ABC also had a rare household and total-viewer win Monday night with its
showing of theatrical film The Horse Whisperer, which aired from 8 p.m. to
11.
The film's appeal was strongest with adults 50-plus -- a demo usually won by
CBS but captured by ABC Monday.
ABC won the household battle in all but one half-hour of the night, from 9 p.m. to
9:30 p.m., when Everybody Loves Raymond was first.
NBC was first each half-hour but one among adults 18 through 49.
That was 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., when 48 Hours on CBS won, topping the last
half-hour of Crossing Jordan.
CBS and NBC were locked in a see-saw battle for adults 25 through 54 all night, with
NBC winning by one-tenth of a rating point on average over the entire night.
NBC easily won the adults 18 through 34 battle throughout the night.
Fox aired Boston Public and Ally McBeal and was fourth across
most of the key ratings categories all night.
The household numbers for the night: ABC 7.1/12, CBS 6.8/12, NBC 5.5/10 and
Fox 2.3/4.
Total viewers: ABC 10.8 million, CBS 9.7 million, NBC 8.8 million and Fox
3.2 million.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4/12, CBS 3.2/9, ABC 2.7/8 and Fox 1.4/4.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4/11, CBS 3.9/11, ABC 3.1/9 and Fox 1.3/4.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.2/13, ABC 2.2/7, CBS 1.9/6 and Fox 1.4/5.
Adults 50-plus: ABC 8.4/18, CBS 6.4/14, NBC 2.9/6 and Fox
1.2/3.
