NBC wins Monday Nielsens

NBC won the key adult Nielsen Media Research demographic ratings races Monday night with its

Fear Factor-Dog Eat Dog-Crossing Jordan lineup.

CBS was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 (with its Monday-night comedy

block and 48 Hours), while ABC was second with adults 18 through 34.

ABC also had a rare household and total-viewer win Monday night with its

showing of theatrical film The Horse Whisperer, which aired from 8 p.m. to

11.

The film's appeal was strongest with adults 50-plus -- a demo usually won by

CBS but captured by ABC Monday.

ABC won the household battle in all but one half-hour of the night, from 9 p.m. to

9:30 p.m., when Everybody Loves Raymond was first.

NBC was first each half-hour but one among adults 18 through 49.

That was 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., when 48 Hours on CBS won, topping the last

half-hour of Crossing Jordan.

CBS and NBC were locked in a see-saw battle for adults 25 through 54 all night, with

NBC winning by one-tenth of a rating point on average over the entire night.

NBC easily won the adults 18 through 34 battle throughout the night.

Fox aired Boston Public and Ally McBeal and was fourth across

most of the key ratings categories all night.

The household numbers for the night: ABC 7.1/12, CBS 6.8/12, NBC 5.5/10 and

Fox 2.3/4.

Total viewers: ABC 10.8 million, CBS 9.7 million, NBC 8.8 million and Fox

3.2 million.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4/12, CBS 3.2/9, ABC 2.7/8 and Fox 1.4/4.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4/11, CBS 3.9/11, ABC 3.1/9 and Fox 1.3/4.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.2/13, ABC 2.2/7, CBS 1.9/6 and Fox 1.4/5.

Adults 50-plus: ABC 8.4/18, CBS 6.4/14, NBC 2.9/6 and Fox

1.2/3.