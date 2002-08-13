NBC wins Monday

NBC won the key adult demo contests Monday night with Fear Factor,

Dog EatDog and Meet My Folks,

according to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings.

CBS won the household, total viewers and viewers 50-plus races.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., King of Queens and Yes Dear on CBS won

households, total viewers, adults 25 through 54 and 50-plus, while Factor

won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49.

A David Blaine special on ABC was third across the key categories, while Fox

was fourth with Boston Public.

The pattern was similar from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with CBS winning households,

total viewers and adults 50-plus with Everybody Loves Raymond and

Becker while Dog Eat Dog on NBC won adults 18 through 34, 18

through 49 and 25 through 54.

ABC was third in the hour with the first half of part two of the made-for-TV

movie, The Wedding.

Fox was fourth with back to back Titus episodes.

At 10 p.m., NBC's Meet My Folks won the key adult demos with the

exception 50-plus which went to CBS and 48 Hours, which also won

households and total viewers.

ABC was third from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. in most of the key categories with the

last hour of The Wedding.