NBC wins Monday

NBC's Fear Factor and the network's two-hour coverage of the Miss

USA Pageant gave the network victories in total viewers and among

adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Monday night.

CBS, with an all-repeat lineup of its regular Monday slate, was first in

households and adults 25 through 54 and second among adults 18 through 49.

ABC was third in households and adults 25 through 54 with war coverage from 8 p.m. to 9

p.m. and back-to-back The Practice episodes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fox was fourth in households, third among adults 18 through 49 and second

among adults 18 through 34 with Boston Public and Married by

America.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 8.6/13,

NBC 7.8/12, ABC 6.6/10 and Fox 4.8/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.0/12, CBS 4.5/11, Fox 3.4/8 and ABC 3.1/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2/5 (household)

with repeats of 7th Heaven and Everwood, while UPN

averaged a 2.9/4 with The Parkers, repeats of One on One and Girl

Friends and Half & Half.