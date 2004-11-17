NBC Wins with Loser

In head-to-head reality competition Tuesday night, NBC's Biggest Loser was the big winner, beating out Fox's Rebel Billionaire head-to-head from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., then beating the first half-hour of CBS' Amazing Race from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Amazing Race came on strong in its second half-hour, winning its time period, but NBC closed big at 10 with Law & Order: SVU, which beat the last hour of Race handily.

For the night, NBC won the demo with a 5.0 rating/13 average in Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS was second with a 4.5/11 on the strength of its two-hour Amazing Race from 9 to 11. ABC came in third with a 3.4/8 for its lineup of sitcoms and NYPD Blue.

It was a close race among Fox and the Netlets, with Fox taking fourth for Rebel Billionaire and the debut of drama, House, a sort of CSI for the not-dead-yet set. The critically acclaimed show--The Washington Post's Tom Shales called it the best new drama along with Desperate Housewives--averaged a 2.6/6.

The WB wasn't far behind, or far ahead of UPN, with a 2.3/6 for Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill. UPN averaged a 2.2/6 for the Vibe Awards, which got some extra promotional buzz for the fight that broke out during the taping--chair throwing, an alleged stabbing--involving some high-profile rappers and their entourages.