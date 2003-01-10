NBC wins with help from Friends

NBC won Thursday night across the key ratings categories with its regular

Friends-anchored comedy block and ER.

CBS was second with Star Search, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (the most watched show of

the night) and Without a Trace.

Fox was third with a Cops special, and ABC was fourth with the movie,

Snow Day and PrimeTime Thursday.

After its Wednesday debut and finishing first in its 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time

period, Star Search fell to a distant second place last night,

being no match for Friends, although the second half-hour was

significantly more competitive (but still second) against Friends

lead-out Scrubs.

At 9 p.m. CSI on CBS slayed all of the competition, drawing an average

25.2 million viewers throughout the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period.

Will & Grace and Good Morning Miami drew an average

14.7 million viewers to NBC in the same time period. ER easily won all

of the key categories from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers for the night -- households:

NBC 12.2 rating/19 share, CBS 11.5/18, Fox 5.1/8 and ABC 4.3/7.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 9.2/23, CBS 6.3/16, Fox 3.5/9 and ABC 2.1/5.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN garnered a 4.1/6 household

rating/share for wrestling show Smackdown, while The WB Television Network averaged a 3.8/5

for High School Reunion and Surreal Life.