NBC WINS gold with OLYMPICs FINAL week

NBC's Olympic coverage may have hit a 30-year ratings low, but the second week from Sydney pushed the network to a dominating ratings victory for the final week of the 1999-2000 TV season.

NBC averaged a network-best 20.4 million viewers and a 7.5 rating in adults 18-49 for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 1. NBC beat second-place ABC by more than 10 million viewers per hour of prime time programming last week, with ABC averaging 9.8 million viewers.