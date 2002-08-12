NBC wins Friday

NBC won Friday across the key Nielsen Media Research categories with

Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit.

CBS was second with 48 Hours and repeats of two specials: Funny

Flubs and Celine Dion.

ABC was third with America's Funniest Home Videos; The Family

Awards special and 20/20 Friday.

Fox was fourth with Invisible Camera and The X Files.

For the night the household numbers: NBC, 6.2/12; CBS, 4.2/8; ABC, 4.0/8;

Fox, 2.1/4.

Adults 18 to 49: NBC, 2.5/9; CBS, 1.8/7; ABC, 1.6/6; Fox,

1.4/6.