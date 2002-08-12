NBC wins Friday
NBC won Friday across the key Nielsen Media Research categories with
Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit.
CBS was second with 48 Hours and repeats of two specials: Funny
Flubs and Celine Dion.
ABC was third with America's Funniest Home Videos; The Family
Awards special and 20/20 Friday.
Fox was fourth with Invisible Camera and The X Files.
For the night the household numbers: NBC, 6.2/12; CBS, 4.2/8; ABC, 4.0/8;
Fox, 2.1/4.
Adults 18 to 49: NBC, 2.5/9; CBS, 1.8/7; ABC, 1.6/6; Fox,
1.4/6.
