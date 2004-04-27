NBC Wins with Fear, Vegas

NBC won the night in 18-49's Monday (4.5 rating/12 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers) with a lineup of Fear Factor, Las Vegas and The Restaurant, with the first two shows doing most of the heavy lifting. Fear Factor, with a 4.7/15, more than doubled the performance of second-place ABC at 8-9, which aired the theatrical Sixth Sense (2.5/7).

Las Vegas also won its time period, though it had more competition. From 9 to 9:30, it averaged a 4.6/12 to second-place Raymond on CBS (4.2/11). At 9:30 to 10, Vegas averaged a 4.7/11, just edging out the second half of Fox's The Swann (4.6/11).

The Restaurant wasn't seating at capacity, coming in last at 10-11 with a 3.7/10, behind first-place CSI: Miami on CBS (4.5/12) and the final hour of Sixth Sense, which recorded a 4.0/11. CSI was a repeat, the only rerun to win its time period on the night.

CBS was second in 18-49's on the strength of repeats of CSI: Miami and Raymond. ABC was third with Sixth Sense, which stretched over all three hours of prime time, including a hosted segment by director M. Night Shyamalan. Fox was fourth with a 3.2/9 for back-to-back Bernie Macs (2.3/7) and The Swann (4.6/12). The WB was fifth with a 2.1/6 for back-to-back dramas Seventh Heaven and Everwood and UPN was sixth (1.4/4) with back-to-back-to-back-to-back comedies The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends, and Half & Half.

In the household race, the tale of the tape was CBS, 8/13; NBC, 6.8/11; ABC, 5.7/9; Fox, 4.6/7; WB, 3.9/6; UPN, 2.4/4.

