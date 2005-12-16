NBC Wins With Apprentice

It was "Must See Apprentice" TV Thursday night, at least when CSI wasn't on.

NBC won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with the finale of Apprentice.

NBC averaged a 4.9 rating/13 share on the night, with Apprentice carrying the load at a 5.7/15. Joey didn't help the average, but it did win its time period.

In fact, NBC won every half-hour exept the two when it went up against a repeat of CSI, which won the 9-10 p.m. hour with a 5.9/15 to NBC's 5.1/13 for the first hour of Apprentice.

CBS was second on the night with a 4.5/12, led by the repeat of CSI and another of Without a Trace (4.8/13).

ABC was a distant third with a 2.9/8 for the theatrical The Santa Clause and Primetime.

Fox was fourth with a 2.2/6 for The O.C. (2.8/9) and the low-rated Reunion (1.7/4).

The WB was fifth with a 1.5/4 for back-to-back repeats of Smallville, while UPN averaged a 1.2/3 for an all-new lineup of Everybody HatesChris, Love Inc., Eve and Cuts.

