NBC Will Name Fallon Host Soon
By Ben Grossman
NBC is finally expected to announce Jimmy Fallon as its new late-night host between now and its May 12 upfront presentation.
Fallon, the former Saturday Night Live star, would fill the 12:30 a.m. late-night spot that is scheduled to be vacated by Conan O'Brien next year if NBC goes ahead with its plan for O'Brien to replace Jay Leno on The Tonight Show.
