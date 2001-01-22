NBC v. Survivor: expanded sitcoms
Following Friends' lead, sources say sitcoms Just Shoot Me and Will & Grace will be expanding to 40 minutes at least once during the February sweeps in an effort to combat CBS' Survivor. NBC executives had no comment, but sources say the network will be announcing its Thursday night plans as early as today.
