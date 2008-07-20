NBC Using Olympic Effort to Push Mondays
By B&C Staff
Continuing to try to capitalize on the upcoming Olympic Games, NBC will roll out early a Monday lineup of Deal or No Deal followed by America’s Toughest Jobs for four weeks beginning Aug. 25.
Deal will air at 8 p.m., followed by Toughest Jobs at 9 p.m. Jobs, a new reality competition series, will then move to Fridays at 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Deal begins its Wednesday and Friday runs in October.
