NBC, USGA extend deal
NBC and the United States Golf Association have extended their current
contract through 2008.
The network -- which has telecast USGA championships since 1995 -- has also
expanded its annual coverage of USGA events, including a 90-minute broadcast of
either the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship or U.S. Girls' Junior Championship
each year starting in 2003.
NBC has also committed to expand its preview and post-tournament coverage of
the U.S. Open.
No figures on the deal were released.
