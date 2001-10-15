NBC, USGA extend deal

NBC and the United States Golf Association have extended their current

contract through 2008.

The network -- which has telecast USGA championships since 1995 -- has also

expanded its annual coverage of USGA events, including a 90-minute broadcast of

either the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship or U.S. Girls' Junior Championship

each year starting in 2003.

NBC has also committed to expand its preview and post-tournament coverage of

the U.S. Open.

No figures on the deal were released.