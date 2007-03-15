NBC To Use Bravo Re-Airs To Pump Up Friday Night Lights

As part of a continuing effort to keep two of its highly acclaimed but low-rated rookies alive, NBC Universal will air episodes of NBC’s Friday Night Lights every Friday and Saturday on cable outlet Bravo through April 13.

The move comes just days after NBC announced it is moving comedy 30 Rock up a half-hour to 9 p.m. on Thursdays for its final episodes of the season.

Both Friday Night Lights and 30 Rock are favorites of critics and NBC executives, including entertainment chief Kevin Reilly, who would love to bring both shows back next season. He lauds the quality of both shows, despite neither breaking out in the Nielsens.

Beginning this weekend, Bravo will air one episode of Lights at 7 p.m. ET each Friday, and then air three episodes on Saturdays beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The show’s season finale on NBC is Wednesday, April 11, at 8.