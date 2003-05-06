NBC unveils summer strategy

NBC, like Fox, is aggressively programming this summer, with plans for more

than one-half of its summer schedule to be originals.

"We are serving notice with this move that NBC intends to compete 12 months per

year," NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said. "In addition, we want the

majority of our programs to offer something new to viewers who are accustomed to

looking elsewhere for entertainment when the days grow longer."

Prior to the Fourth of July, NBC will air six reality programs, three of them

new and three returning.

New shows are Fame, which features famed choreographer Debbie Allen's

search for new talent; For Love or Money, in which 15 girls compete for a

bachelor's heart, each knowing that they will win $1 million if he chooses her;

and Last Comic Standing: The Search for the Funniest Person in America,

in which a panel of judges narrows a group of comedians to 10 finalists who live

in a house together while they compete for a talent contract with NBC.

Fame premieres Wednesday, May 28, with a two-hour special at 8 p.m.;

For Love or Money also launches with a two-hour special Monday, June 2

at 9 p.m.; and Last Comic Standing opens Tuesday, June 10 at 9 p.m.

Returning shows are Dog Eat Dog, a stunt-filled game show; Meet My

Folks, from reality producer Bruce Nash; and Crime & Punishment, a

legal documentary from Law & Order creator Dick Wolf.

Dog Eat Dog returns Tuesday, May 27, with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m.

and 9 p.m. Crime & Punishment starts back up Sunday, June 1

at 10 p.m., and Meet My Folks -- which had a three-episode run in March --

returns Monday, June 9 at 10 p.m.